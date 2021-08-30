First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of FCTR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

