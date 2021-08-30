Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. 36,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,005. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.