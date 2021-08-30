Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,932. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.