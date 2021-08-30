Fiduciary Group LLC Has $41.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.