DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,479. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

