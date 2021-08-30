Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Hits $425,216.51 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $425,216.51 and approximately $208,630.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

