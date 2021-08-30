Insider Selling: Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Sells 47,500 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.96 ($94.26), for a total value of A$6,268,100.00 ($4,477,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Get Afterpay alerts:

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.