Insider Selling: Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Sells 47,500 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.96 ($94.26), for a total value of A$6,268,100.00 ($4,477,214.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.11.
About Afterpay
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.