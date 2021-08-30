Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Insider Acquires A$53,900.00 in Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) insider Andrew Lancaster bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,900.00 ($38,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Nine Entertainment’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including Channel 9, 9Rush, 9Go!, 9Gem, and 9Life; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; talkback radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR, 2UE, 4BH, 6GT, Magic1278 brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, sport, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

