Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

