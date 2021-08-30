Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Up 8.5%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 2,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 708,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $20,399,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $470,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

