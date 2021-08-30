EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $24.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 131,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,193. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

