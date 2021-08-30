Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 913,897 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

