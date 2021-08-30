Short Interest in Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Declines By 49.5%

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SCNG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 65,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,203. Strattner Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Strattner Financial Group

SC Holdings Corp. engages in the investment in various oil and gas properties and opportunities with a focus on developing such opportunities utilizing new technologies for optimizing under developed properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

