Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 7.9%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 356,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,532,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.