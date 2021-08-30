Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up to $35.27

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.27, but opened at $36.45. Cohu shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 21,425 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

