Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after buying an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after buying an additional 165,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after buying an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.36. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,648. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $114.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

