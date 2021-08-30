III Capital Management Decreases Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

III Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,950,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,001,000.

WALDU traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

