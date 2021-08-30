DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

TXRH stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,904. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

