DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Mills by 39.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,225. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

