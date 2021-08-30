DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 66,500 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 3.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.79. 30,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.