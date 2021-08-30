DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $315.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

