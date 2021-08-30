III Capital Management Buys New Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $503,000.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.