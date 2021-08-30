ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.