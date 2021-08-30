Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.49

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.49 and last traded at $175.49, with a volume of 2943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

