Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) vs. Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Critical Analysis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Zogenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zogenix 0 2 3 0 2.60

Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 113.44%. Zogenix has a consensus price target of $36.53, indicating a potential upside of 149.38%. Given Zogenix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Zogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Zogenix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 92.58 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -4.83 Zogenix $13.64 million 59.87 -$209.38 million ($3.88) -3.77

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zogenix. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -50.72% -41.92% Zogenix -558.42% -68.36% -38.44%

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics beats Zogenix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency. The company was founded by George Georgiou and David G. Lowe in December 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

