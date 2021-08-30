Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.19. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. 1,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.