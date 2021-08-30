Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.19. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. 1,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.