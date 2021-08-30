Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 439,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,995,527. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

