Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,377. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.