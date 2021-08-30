Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 560 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 86,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,558. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

