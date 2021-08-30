JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading hours on Monday. 3,849,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72.

