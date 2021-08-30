Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in August

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

PSYTF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.