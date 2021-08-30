Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.45. 18,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

