iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.23

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 3148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

