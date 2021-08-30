Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.20. Metromile shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 39,572 shares changing hands.

MILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Metromile alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.