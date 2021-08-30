Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $22.96. Everi shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 5,489 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

