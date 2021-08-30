EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.4 days.

Shares of EQBBF stock remained flat at $$50.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.