Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.50. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 1,806 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

