Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,500 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 1,890,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDCN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 535,748,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,711,375. Medican Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

