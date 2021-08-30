The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $18.30. The E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 552 shares.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.10.
The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
