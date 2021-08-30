The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $18.30. The E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 552 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

