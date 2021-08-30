Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.06. 274,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

