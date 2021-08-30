Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 44,495 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50.

Shares of CS remained flat at $C$5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 239,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

