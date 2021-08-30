Sterling Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.24. 34,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

