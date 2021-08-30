$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $152.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $588.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. 34,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

