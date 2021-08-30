Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will announce $35.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year sales of $138.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

GNOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 40,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.