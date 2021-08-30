Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 63,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 21.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

