Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,038,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,236. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

