ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.20. 3,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

