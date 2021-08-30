FDx Advisors Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

