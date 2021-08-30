Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $59,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.27. 53,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.