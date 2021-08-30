Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $429.00

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $429.00 and last traded at $429.00, with a volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 49,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

